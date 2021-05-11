Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.