Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

