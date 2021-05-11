GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.27

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00657867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002460 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

