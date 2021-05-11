Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

