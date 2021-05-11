FY2025 EPS Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

