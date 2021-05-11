FY2025 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

