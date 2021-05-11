FY2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Decreased by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

NYSE:WRK opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

