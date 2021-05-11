FY2021 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increased by Analyst

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HMN stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

