FY2021 EPS Estimates for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Increased by Analyst

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ELA opened at $4.00 on Monday. Envela has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

