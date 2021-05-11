FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

