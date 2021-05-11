FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Clean Harbors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

