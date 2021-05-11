FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Issued By DA Davidson

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TPC opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 22.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

