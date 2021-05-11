FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07.
TSE GAU opened at C$1.50 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.