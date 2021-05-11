Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
