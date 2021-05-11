Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

