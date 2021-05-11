Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $147.19 million and $3.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,350.40 or 1.00239543 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044335 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011192 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00219140 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.