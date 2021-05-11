Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

FELTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

