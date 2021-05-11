FUD.finance (FUD) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.40 or 0.00035397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $458,194.48 and approximately $12,658.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00083901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.00775501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.74 or 0.08730783 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.