FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 7,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

