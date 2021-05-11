Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Frontline reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Frontline by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,354. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

