Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,961. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

