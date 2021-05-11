Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

