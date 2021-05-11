Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.85 ($79.82).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

