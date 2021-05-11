Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.51. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 11,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

