Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Gordon Steblin Sells 30,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Gordon Steblin sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,882.82.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gordon Steblin sold 9,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$6,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gordon Steblin sold 20,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

Shares of Freegold Ventures stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 55.43 and a quick ratio of 54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$243.19 million and a P/E ratio of -121.67. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

