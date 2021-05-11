Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

