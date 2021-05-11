Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.