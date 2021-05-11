Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report $51.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $209.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 38,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a P/E ratio of -43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

