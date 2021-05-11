Fractal Price Up 54.9% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $314,040.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00713454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00067211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00246745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.02 or 0.01198306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00730233 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.