FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOXA opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

