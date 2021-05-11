Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.