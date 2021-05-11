Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,969 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 534,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,749. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.