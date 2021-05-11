Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,973 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,778,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.63. 61,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,732. The company has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

