Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 28,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,521. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

