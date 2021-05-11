FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.31.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 832,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,227. FMC has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $2,689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in FMC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FMC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

