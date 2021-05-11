Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE FLR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

