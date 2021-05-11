Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,666. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 million, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

