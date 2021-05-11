Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

