Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.