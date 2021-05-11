Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLEX. Cross Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Flex has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

