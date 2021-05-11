Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.