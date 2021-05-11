Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

