Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,977 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

URA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 37,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

