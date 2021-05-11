Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 484,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

