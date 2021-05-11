Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 4,965 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,190. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

