Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.75. 41,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

