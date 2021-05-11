First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

