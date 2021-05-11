First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

