First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77.

