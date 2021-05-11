First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.18

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.18 and traded as high as $54.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 4,329 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

