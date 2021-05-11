First Republic Bank (FRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC):

4/26/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $174.00.

4/7/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $157.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

