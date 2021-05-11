First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$4,219,525.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.57. 2,106,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.38. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

